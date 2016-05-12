版本:
BRIEF-Torex reports Q1 2016 results

May 12 Torex Gold Resources Inc

* Torex announces Q1 2016 results and updated life of mine plan

* Torex Gold Resources Inc says plant produced 38,161 ounces of gold during Q1 at ELG mine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

