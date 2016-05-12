版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 18:42 BJT

BRIEF-RMG Networks posts Q1 loss per share of $0.04

May 12 RMG Networks Holding Corp

* RMG Networks Holding Corp qtrly loss per share $0.04

* "Optimistic in our outlook for 2016"

* RMG Networks reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue fell 7 percent to $8.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐