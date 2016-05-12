BRIEF-Prestige Brands reports Q4 adj. earnings $0.52/shr

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
May 12 Prestige Brands Holdings Inc
* Prestige Brands Holdings, Inc reports fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results; company exceeds fourth quarter and full year outlook
* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.52
* Q4 earnings per share $0.26
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 6 to 8 percent
* Q4 revenue $207.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $198.3 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.49 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees full fiscal year 2017 adjusted earnings per share in range of $2.30-$2.36
* GAAP projected free cash flow of $185 million or more
* FY2017 earnings per share view $2.37, revenue view $857.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.