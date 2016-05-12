版本:
BRIEF-Manitowoc Foodservice reports Q1 adj. earnings $0.15/shr

May 12 Manitowoc Foodservice Inc

* Manitowoc Foodservice reports solid first quarter results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.15

* Q1 earnings per share $0.13

* Q1 sales $325.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $341.2 million

* Sees FY adjusted earnings per share $0.62 to $0.72

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Reaffirming our full-year 2016 operating guidance

* FY2016 earnings per share view $0.64, revenue view $1.50 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

