BRIEF-Unique Fabricating posts Q1 earnings of $0.19/share

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 Unique Fabricating Inc :
* Unique Fabricating Inc reports first quarter 2016 revenues of $40.0 million; Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $0.21 and adjusted EBITDA of $4.4 million
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.84 to $0.87
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share $0.19
* Q1 revenue rose 23.3 percent to $40 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $160 million to $163 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.