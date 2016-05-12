BRIEF-China Yuchai International posts Q1 earnings of RMB 2.27/share

May 12 China Yuchai International Ltd :

* China Yuchai International announces 2016 unaudited first quarter financial results

* Q1 earnings per share RMB 2.27

* Q1 revenue fell 8.1 percent to RMB 3.4 billion

* Inventories at quarter-end were us$ 267.8 million which was similar to balance as at december 31, 2015

* China Yuchai International Ltd qtrly net revenue declined to RMB 3.4 billion ( us$ 523.1 million ) compared with RMB 3.7 billion in q1 of 2015

* China Yuchai International Ltd qtrly earnings per share were US$0.35

* "Our Q1 results reflected continued weak macroeconomic environment and resultant impact of government policies"