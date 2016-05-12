版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 18:45 BJT

BRIEF-Cargojet reports Q1 total revenue of $76.9 million

May 12 Cargojet Inc

* Qtrly total revenues were $76.9 million , an increase of $22.8 million or 42.1% versus previous year.

* Qtrly adjusted ebitda before one-time costs was $18.5 million , an increase of $11.2 million or 153.4% versus previous year

* Cargojet announces exceptional first quarter results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐