BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 Genesee & Wyoming Inc
* g&w's traffic in april 2016 was 229,972 carloads, a decrease of 21,725 carloads, or 8.6%, compared with april 2015.
* North american operations traffic in april 2016 was 124,869 carloads, a decrease of 12.8%
* n. American operations apr traffic decrease due to lesser shipments of coal & coke, agri products, minerals & stone, pulp & paper traffic
* Genesee & wyoming reports traffic for april 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.