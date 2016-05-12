版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Pilot Gold reports Q1 basic and diluted loss per share of $ 0.01

May 12 (Reuters) -

* Pilot gold inc qtrly basic and diluted loss per share $ 0.01

* Pilot gold reports q1 2016 financial and operating results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

