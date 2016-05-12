版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 18:57 BJT

BRIEF-GlobeImmune reports Q1 loss per share of $0.15

May 12 Globeimmune Inc

* Qtrly loss per share $0.15

* "company believes it has sufficient cash to operate company as a going concern through middle of 2017"

* Company continues to evaluate strategic alternatives

* If a strategic alternative is not found in near future, could decide to wind down operations of company

* Globeimmune announces updates and financial results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 loss per share $0.15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐