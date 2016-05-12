版本:
BRIEF-ChromaDex Q1 earnings per share $0.01

May 12 ChromaDex Corp

* ChromaDex reports record revenue and quarterly net income as ingredients sales climb 72%

* Q1 sales rose 39 percent to $7.3 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.01 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

