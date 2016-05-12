版本:
BRIEF-Histogenics Corp Q1 loss per share $0.60

May 12 Histogenics Corp

* Histogenics Corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial and operating results

* Q1 loss per share $0.60

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

