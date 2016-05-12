版本:
BRIEF-Superconductor Technologies reports Q1 loss per share of $0.07

May 12 Superconductor Technologies Inc

* Superconductor technologies reports 2016 first quarter results

* Q1 loss per share $0.07 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

