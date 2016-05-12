版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 19:11 BJT

BRIEF-Interval Leisure says appointed four more board members

May 12 Interval Leisure Group Inc

* Appointment of directors expand total size of board to 13 directors, 11 of whom are independent

* Interval Leisure Group announces appointment of four board members following closing of Vistana Acquistion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

