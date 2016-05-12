版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Stantec reports Q1 adj earnings of $0.40 per share

May 12 Stantec Inc

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.40

* Qtrly gross revenue c$755.4 million versus c$705.7 million

* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share c$0.40

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.40, revenue view c$629.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Stantec reports first quarter 2016 results and dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐