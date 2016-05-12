BRIEF-Aercap reports Q1 adj earnings of $1.54 per share

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
May 12 Aercap Holdings Nv
* Expect to generate $800 million of excess capital during 2016
* Qtrly total revenues and other income $1.32 billion versus $1.29 billion
* During q4 of 2015, made decision to restructure and downsize Aeroturbine business
* Aercap Holdings Nv qtrly reported basic earnings per share of $1.14
* Restructuring related expenses of $12.6 million in q1
* After completion of downsizing, Aeroturbine will only provide services to support Aercap's aircraft leasing business
* Q1 revenue view $1.28 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $1.13
* Qtrly diluted adjusted earnings per share $ 1.53
* Aercap Holdings N.V. reports financial results for the first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $1.54
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.50 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
