BRIEF-Vertex Energy qtrly loss per share $0.07

BRIEF-New Oriental announces results for the second fiscal quarter
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
May 12 Vertex Energy Inc
* Increasing street collections and improved charge-for-oil will underpin progress seeing already in 2016 compared to 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.07
* Says "in next few days we plan to close a capital raise in aggregate principal amount of $19.3 million"
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.23, revenue view $17.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Vertex energy, inc. Announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue fell 62 percent to $14.1 million
* Q1 revenue view $17.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 17 New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc :
Jan 17 The group created by the merger of Italy's Luxottica and France's Essilor will consider a listing in both Italy and France, as well as the United States, Luxottica founder Leonardo del Vecchio was quoted as saying on Tuesday.
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.