2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Soligenix Q1 loss per share $0.04

May 12 Soligenix Inc

* Soligenix announces recent accomplishments and first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.6 million versus $800,000

* Q1 loss per share $0.04 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

