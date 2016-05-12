版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 19:12 BJT

BRIEF-Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Q1 earnings per share C$0.54

May 12 Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Inc

* Enbridge income fund holdings inc. Reports strong first quarter results; declares monthly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share c$0.54

* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐