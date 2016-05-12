版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Slate Retail REIT reports qtrly AFFO per unit of $0.24

May 12 Slate Retail REIT

* Qtrly FFO per unit $0.34

* Qtrly AFFO per unit $0.24

* Slate retail reit reports strong first quarter 2016 results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

