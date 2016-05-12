版本:
BRIEF-Urban Communications appoints Michael Horowitz to board

May 12 Urban Communications

* With addition of Horowitz, number of independent directors on Urban's' board has increased to three of six directors

* Urban Communications Inc appoints capital markets veteran, Michael Horowitz, to board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

