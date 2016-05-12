版本:
BRIEF-Premium Brands Holdings reports Q1 earnings per share of C$0.34

May 12 Premium Brands Holdings Corp

* Premium Brands Holdings Corporation announces record first quarter 2016 results and declares second quarter 2016 dividend

* Q1 revenue C$381 million versus I/B/E/S view C$381.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.34

* Q1 earnings per share view C$0.42 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

