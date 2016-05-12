版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 19:19 BJT

BRIEF-Armstrong Energy Q1 revenue $60.4 mln vs $96.3 mln

May 12 Armstrong Energy Inc

* Armstrong energy, inc. Announces results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Q1 revenue $60.4 million vs $96.3 million, a year earlier Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

