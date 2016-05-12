版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Windtree Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share $1.70

May 12 Windtree Therapeutics Inc

* Windtree therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and provides business updates

* Q1 loss per share $1.70

* Q1 revenue $100,000 versus $200,000

* Expects cash,cash equivalents sufficient for completion of aerosurf Phase 2B clinical program,fund operations through Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐