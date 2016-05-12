版本:
BRIEF-Interpace Diagnostics reports Q1 loss per share $0.27

May 12 Interpace Diagnostics Group Inc

* Interpace diagnostics reports 2016 first quarter financial results and operational performance

* Q1 revenue $3.0 million versus $2.1 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.27 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

