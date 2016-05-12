版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 19:15 BJT

BRIEF-Medical Facilities posts Q1 loss $0.19/shr from continuing operations

May 12 Medical Facilities Corp

* Medical facilities corporation reports first quarter 2016 financial results and appoints new chief executive officer

* Q1 loss per share $0.19 from continuing operations

* Appointed Britt Reynolds as CEO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

