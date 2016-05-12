版本:
BRIEF-Parnell Pharmaceuticals announces pricing of underwritten public offering

May 12 Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd :

* Says offering of 2.55 million common shares priced for $4.2 million

* Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd announces pricing of an underwritten public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

