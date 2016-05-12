版本:
BRIEF-Scorpio Bulkers makes amendments to credit facilities

May 12 Scorpio Bulkers Inc

* Scorpio Bulkers Inc announces amendments to its credit facilities

* Agreed in principle to prepay approximately $14.5 million in aggregate of principal installments on outstanding borrowings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

