2016年 5月 12日

BRIEF-Mylan launches generic Frova tablets

May 12 Mylan Nv :

* U.S. Launch of Frovatriptan Succinate tablets 2.5 mg

* Mylan launches generic frova tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

