BRIEF-Delta Apparel Q2 earnings per share $0.43

May 12 Delta Apparel :

* Q2 earnings per share $0.43

* Initiating a manufacturing realignment that will result in closure of its textile manufacturing operation in maiden, north carolina

* Realignment to significantly lower production costs, improving gross margins and increasing earnings by up to $0.70 per diluted share

* Says decision to close maiden plant and eliminate jobs of approximately 160 employees

* Expenses of approximately $3 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, are expected in fiscal 2016 as part of realignment

* Says also recently entered into a new loan agreement that extends current $145 million credit facility for five additional years

* Savings in back half of fiscal 2017 expected to annualize at approximately $8 million

* Reports Fiscal 2016 Second Quarter And Six-Month results

