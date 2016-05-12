BRIEF-Delta Apparel Q2 earnings per share $0.43

May 12 Delta Apparel :
* Q2 earnings per share $0.43
* Initiating a manufacturing realignment that will result in
closure of its textile manufacturing operation in maiden, north
carolina
* Realignment to significantly lower production costs,
improving gross margins and increasing earnings by up to $0.70
per diluted share
* Says decision to close maiden plant and eliminate jobs of
approximately 160 employees
* Realignment expected to significantly lower production
costs, increasing earnings by up to $0.70 per diluted share
* Expenses of approximately $3 million, or $0.28 per diluted
share, are expected in fiscal 2016 as part of realignment
* Says also recently entered into a new loan agreement that
extends current $145 million credit facility for five additional
years
* Savings in back half of fiscal 2017 expected to annualize
at approximately $8 million
* Reports Fiscal 2016 Second Quarter And Six-Month results
* Q2 sales $109.2 million
