公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四 20:17 BJT

BRIEF-Intelsat announces tender offers for certain notes of Intelsat Jackson Holdings

May 12 Intelsat Sa :

* Says offerings for up to $625 million in aggregate cash consideration

* Intelsat announces tender offers for certain notes of Intelsat Jackson Holdings S.A. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

