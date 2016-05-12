版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 12日 星期四

BRIEF-Equus posts Q1 net assets $2.96/shr

May 12 Equus Total Return Inc

* Equus announces first quarter net asset value

* Says net assets per share $2.96 at quarter-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

