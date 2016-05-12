BRIEF-Lithium X enters into JV for Sal de Los Angeles deposit

May 12 Lithium X Energy Corp -
* 50% owned unit entered JV agreement with Salta
Exploraciones SA for development of pilot lithium production
facility at project
* Under JV,to earn 50% stake in JV co, SESA must contribute
estimated $6 million/required amount for operation of ponding
facility
* Plasa shall contribute $3.3 million for a 30% contributing
participation in JV company and right to commercialize lithium
products
* Lithium X enters into pilot production joint venture
agreement for the Sal de Los Angeles deposit with Salta
Exploraciones S.A.
