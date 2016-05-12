BRIEF-Bri-Chem posts Q1 net loss of $2.1 mln

May 12 Bri-Chem Corp
* Q1 consolidated revenue from north american oil and gas
drilling fluids distribution, blending,packaging units decreased
43.5 pct to $14.8 million
* Net loss for three month period was $2.1 million compared
to net earnings of $372,895 for same period of 2015
* Says "current industry forecasts are that remainder of
2016 capital expenditures will remained depressed"
* Steps continue to be implemented to "right-size" company's
operations in all business segments in response to reduced
customer demand
* Chem announces first quarter 2016 financial results
