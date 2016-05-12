BRIEF-RMP Energy posts Q1 loss per share of $0.06

May 12 RMP Energy Inc
* Q1 production was 10,418 boe/d, weighted 43 pct light oil
and ngls
* For fiscal 2016, company plans to incur approximately $50
million in capital expenditures
* Fiscal 2016 production is projected to average
approximately 9,000 - 9,200 boe/d (weighted 42 pct light crude
oil and ngls)
* Q1 production level was lower than comparative Q1 2015 due
to pared-back drilling activity over last six months and natural
field declines
* Qtrly loss per share $0.06
* Rmp energy reports first quarter 2016 financial results
and provides full year market guidance
* Q1 FFO per share c$0.07
* Q1 revenue C$21.6 million
