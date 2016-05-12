BRIEF-Kaminak says acquisition transaction with Goldcorp

May 12 Kaminak Gold Corp
* Total consideration offered for Kaminak shares is
approximately C$520 million.
* Under arrangement, each common share of Kaminak will be
exchanged for 0.10896 common shares of Goldcorp
* Exchange ratio represents a value of c$2.62 per share
based upon closing price of Goldcorp on TSX on may 11, 2016 of
c$24.08
* Arrangement has been unanimously approved by boards of
directors of Kaminak and Goldcorp
* Kaminak announces acquisition transaction with Goldcorp
* Board may terminate agreement in favour of unsolicited
superior proposal, subject to payment of termination fee of
C$20.3 million
* Number of Goldcorp shares to be issued under arrangement
will be approximately 21.6 million
* Kaminak's financial advisor is BMO Capital Markets and its
legal advisors are Blake, Cassels & Graydon LLP
