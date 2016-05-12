版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Marathon Patent Group Q1 revenue $2.1 million

May 12 Marathon Patent Group Inc

* Marathon patent group announces first quarter financial results

* Sees q2 revenue $33 million to $36 million

* Q1 revenue $2.1 million

* Q1 non-gaap loss per share $0.16

* Q1 gaap loss per share $0.26 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐