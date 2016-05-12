版本:
BRIEF-Multi Packaging Solutions Q3 GAAP EPS $0.05

May 12 Multi Packaging Solutions International Ltd

* Multi packaging solutions announces third quarter results

* Q3 sales $399.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $396.7 million

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.05

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

