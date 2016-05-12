版本:
BRIEF-NV5 announces proposed public offering of common stock

May 12 Nv5 Global Inc

* May use a portion of net proceeds of offering in connection with potential acquisition of Dade Moeller & Associates, inc

* NV5 announces proposed public offering of common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

