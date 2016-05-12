版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五

BRIEF-Alcoa appoints Karl Tragl group president of engineered products and solutions

May 12 Alcoa Inc

* Karl Tragl, group president of transportation and construction solutions appointed group president of engineered products and solutions

* Tim myers to lead alcoa transportation and construction solutions

* Alcoa inc says Olivier Jarrault will leave alcoa after working with Tragl to ensure a smooth transition

* Alcoa announces executive appointments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

