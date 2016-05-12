版本:
BRIEF-Petrowest Corporation Q1 revenue C$36.6 mln

May 12 Petrowest Corp

* Q1 revenue c$36.6 million

* Reaffirming 2016 guidance of $45 million in adjusted ebitda, despite oil and gas activity remaining weak in western canada

* Petrowest corporation announces first quarter 2016 financial results; reaffirms 2016 guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

