BRIEF-Vtv Therapeutics Qtrly revenue $376,000

May 12 Vtv Therapeutics Inc

* Qtrly revenue $376,000 versus $50,000

* Qtrly loss per share $0.42 for class a common stock

* Vtv therapeutics reports first quarter financial and operational results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

