版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:35 BJT

BRIEF-Applied DNA Sciences reports Q2 loss per share $0.14

May 12 Applied DNA Sciences Inc

* Q2 loss per share $0.14

* Q2 revenue fell 62 percent to $573,000 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐