2016年 5月 13日

BRIEF-Espey Mfg & Electronics Corp Qtrly EPS $0 .43

May 12 Espey Mfg And Electronics Corp

* Qtrly sales $7.2 million versus $6.5 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0 .43

* Espey mfg. & electronics corp. reports third quarter and nine month results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

