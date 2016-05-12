版本:
BRIEF-1347 Property Insurance Holdings reports Q1 loss per share $0.18

May 12 1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc

* Qtrly gross premiums written increased 34.7% to $10.8 million from $8.0 million

* Q1 loss per share $0.18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

