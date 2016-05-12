版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-Mirna Therapeutics reports Q1 net loss of about $6.6 million

May 12 Mirna Therapeutics Inc

* Says net loss was approximately $6.6 million for Q1 of 2016 compared to $4.3 million in comparable period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

