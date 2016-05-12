版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Novabay Pharmaceuticals reports Q1 loss per share $1.24

May 12 Novabay Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Says affirms outlook to reach positive cash flow from operations by end of 2016

* Q1 loss per share $1.24 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐