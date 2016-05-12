BRIEF-Nordstrom reports Q1 earnings per share $0.26

British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
May 12 Nordstrom Inc
* Nordstrom reports first quarter 2016 earnings
* Q1 sales $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.28 billion
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.7 percent
* Q1 earnings per share $0.26
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings were below company's expectations, primarily driven by lower than planned sales and higher markdowns to better align inventory
* Q1 results included a reduction in earnings per diluted share of $0.10 related to higher credit chargeback expenses
* Qtrly "sales trends were below expectations"
* Sees FY comparable sales 1 decrease to 1 increase
* Sees 2016 net sales increase of 2.5 percent to 4.5 percent
* Ended period with inventory growth of 5.4 percent and net sales growth of 2.5 percent resulting in a negative spread of 3 percent
* Comparable sales are expected to be impacted by approximately 200 basis points in Q2
* Return on invested capital (ROIC) for 12 fiscal months ended April 30, 2016 was 10.0 percent
* Sees 2016 earnings per diluted share $2.50 to $2.70
* Comparable sales are expected to be impacted by approximately 250 basis points in Q3
* FY earnings per share view $3.20, revenue view $14.93 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 comp store sales decrease due to anniversary sale, co's largest sale event of year, is planned to start one week later in july relative to last year
* Anniversary sale expected to result a favorable comparison in Q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.