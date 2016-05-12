BRIEF-Shake Shack says Q1 same-store sales rose 9.9 percent

British PM May to give her Brexit speech at 1145 GMT - Downing Street says
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
May 12 Shake Shack Inc
* Q1 earnings per share $0.07
* Q1 revenue $54.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $52.1 million
* Q1 same store sales rose 9.9 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.05 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $245 million to $249 million
* Q1 adjusted non-GAAP pro forma earnings per share $0.08
* Qtrly same-Shack sales increased 9.9%
* Shack sales growth between 4% and 5%
* "Recent launch of Chick'n Shack at all domestic company-operated locations has driven traffic growth"
* Fy2016 revenue view $242.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* "Raised our revenue expectations and increased guidance to open at least 16 domestic company-operated shacks this year" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
LONDON, Jan 17 British Prime Minister Theresa May will give her speech about Brexit at 1145 GMT on Tuesday, her Downing Street office said.
LONDON, Jan 17 British American Tobacco has agreed a $49.4 billion takeover of U.S. rival Reynolds American Inc, creating the world's biggest listed tobacco company after it nudged up an earlier offer by more than $2 billion.
Jan 17 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 1 point on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.19 percent ahead of the cash market open.