版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 13日 星期五 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Pro-Dex reports Q3 earnings per share $0.09

May 12 Pro-Dex Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.09

* Q3 sales rose 36 percent to $5.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐